Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 3,329 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,316,351 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.