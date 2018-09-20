Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 7,684 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 454.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,836. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $135.71 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 907.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “$184.49” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber purchased 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

