Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. Regal Beloit reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $959.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 6,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $495,501.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,633,000 after acquiring an additional 236,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152,885 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,910,000 after acquiring an additional 396,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 745,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299,269 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBC opened at $83.90 on Monday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.