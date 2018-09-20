Redt Energy’s (RED) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Redt Energy (LON:RED) in a report published on Monday morning.

LON RED opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Monday. Redt Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.68 ($0.17).

Redt Energy Company Profile

redT energy plc, formerly Camco Clean Energy plc, is engaged in developing and supplying energy storage systems based on vanadium redox flow technology for on and off-grid applications. The Company’s segments include US business, Africa Clean Energy business, redT Energy Storage business and Group (Other).

