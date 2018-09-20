Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post sales of $304.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.52 million and the highest is $306.06 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $304.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $315.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.38 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,473,000 after purchasing an additional 128,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.6% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 444,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 193,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. 145,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,706. The stock has a market cap of $510.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.