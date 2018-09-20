Recro Pharma (REPH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

REPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Recro Pharma from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Recro Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on Recro Pharma from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a fair value rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.72. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 144.84% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 million. equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.