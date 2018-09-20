Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 5,850 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,850 ($76.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.16) to GBX 6,400 ($83.37) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,000 ($91.18) to GBX 9,000 ($117.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 6,450 ($84.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,650 ($99.65) target price (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($93.79)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 4,500 ($58.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.43) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,100 ($92.48).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,805 ($88.64) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,562 ($72.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.