Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudera (CLDR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR):

9/17/2018 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2018 – Cloudera is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2018 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLDR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 46,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,187. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.94. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $406,827.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 138,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,368 in the last three months. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,033,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,868 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,920,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,468,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 1,203,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 516,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,198,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 156,214 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

