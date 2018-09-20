Raymond James Cuts Meta Financial Group (CASH) Price Target to $110.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CASH. ValuEngine cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $120.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.43.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $84.35 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Meta Financial Group shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 4th.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.58%. equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Meta Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Harvest Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,282,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,863,000 after buying an additional 76,038 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,084,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts.

