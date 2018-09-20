Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $23,731,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $966,634.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $449,283.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,827 shares of company stock valued at $27,940,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

