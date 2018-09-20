Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 763,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $10.22 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.47 million. research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.