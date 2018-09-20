Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls Sells 2,500 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) Director Rawleigh Hazen Iv Ralls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $71.75.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.09 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 26.59%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.