Rate3 Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $132,270.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BitForex, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00269081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00150722 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.06161303 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,994,997 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, FCoin, DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, ABCC, HADAX, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

