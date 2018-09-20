Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Position Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 46.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 244.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RRC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Range Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

