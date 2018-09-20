Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,396 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ralph Lauren worth $85,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $134.13 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

In other news, Director Michael A. George bought 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.72 per share, with a total value of $249,961.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,897 shares in the company, valued at $398,974.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

