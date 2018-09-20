QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Director James R. Simons Sells 25,073 Shares

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 25,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $342,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, James R. Simons sold 82,984 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $1,258,037.44.

On Thursday, August 30th, James R. Simons sold 226,002 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $3,460,090.62.

On Thursday, August 23rd, James R. Simons sold 4,597 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $71,069.62.

On Monday, August 27th, James R. Simons sold 605,267 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $9,587,429.28.

On Tuesday, August 21st, James R. Simons sold 83,975 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,173,970.50.

On Wednesday, August 15th, James R. Simons sold 1,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $16,716.00.

On Friday, August 17th, James R. Simons sold 249,860 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $3,418,084.80.

On Monday, August 6th, James R. Simons sold 6 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $90.00.

On Monday, July 16th, James R. Simons sold 957 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $13,493.70.

On Wednesday, July 18th, James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42.

Shares of QNST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.42. 12,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,297. The firm has a market cap of $666.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet Inc has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Singular Research started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “long” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

