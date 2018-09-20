Qudian Inc – (QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,578,130 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 14,094,941 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,873,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. Qudian has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Qudian by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QD. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Qudian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

