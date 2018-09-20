Qudian Inc – (QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,578,130 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 14,094,941 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,873,554 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NYSE QD opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. Qudian has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $35.45.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Qudian by 550.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.
Read More: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.