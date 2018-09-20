Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $116,000 Position in The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $583.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $79,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,297.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,675 shares of company stock worth $445,753 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

