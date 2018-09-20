Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

