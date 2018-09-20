Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $106,000 in Alleghany Co. (Y)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Alleghany by 145.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Alleghany during the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Alleghany by 64.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $734.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

Y opened at $641.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 314.33 and a beta of 0.90. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $529.81 and a one year high of $646.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.41 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products.

