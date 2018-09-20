Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 23% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Binance and Gate.io. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $21.51 million and $568,359.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000322 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00273471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00151466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.10 or 0.06156912 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, DDEX, Kucoin, GOPAX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

