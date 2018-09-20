Quaker Chemical (KWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.27

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $194.27 and last traded at $194.04, with a volume of 822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.66.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley set a $170.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.20.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP Jan Nieman sold 1,243 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $211,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $190,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,753.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,414. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 38.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.