QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

QTS opened at $45.10 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.79 million. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $88,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at $231,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

About QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

