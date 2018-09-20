Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Uni Select Inc (UNS) Decreased by Desjardins

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uni Select in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$595.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.54 million. Uni Select had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$27.50 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Shares of Uni Select stock opened at C$20.78 on Thursday. Uni Select has a 1-year low of C$18.48 and a 1-year high of C$29.10.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. It also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.