Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.89%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PE. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

PE opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.55.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 2,500,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $70,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,033,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,280,723.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hemang Desai purchased 1,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,773,328 shares of company stock worth $78,620,280. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

