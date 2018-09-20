Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc Lowered by Northcoast Research (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 18th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $127.17 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,147,000. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $21,998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,152,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,277,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,268,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 643,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

