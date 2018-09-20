Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 23,015 Shares of HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of HCP worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HCP during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

HCP stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. HCP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.94 million. HCP had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HCP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCP in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of HCP from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

HCP Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.