Putnam Investments LLC Has $14.95 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $120,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $205,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

NYSE:AVY opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $133,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,195.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

