Putnam Investments LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,663 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,509,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,300,000 after acquiring an additional 509,511 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 1,924.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,732,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,524,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. CL King lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Pinnacle Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Pinnacle Foods’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

