PureCircle (PURE) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of PureCircle (LON:PURE) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have GBX 325 ($4.23) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 390 ($5.08).

PURE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of PureCircle in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price objective on shares of PureCircle in a report on Tuesday.

PURE opened at GBX 360.50 ($4.70) on Wednesday. PureCircle has a 52-week low of GBX 282.75 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 517 ($6.73).

PureCircle Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of natural sweeteners and flavors. The company offers specialty natural ingredients based on stevia for the food and beverage industry. It is also involved in the development and supply of stevia agronomy.

