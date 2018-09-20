Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 3,292 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $36,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 54.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

