Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 9,625 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.7% during the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 109,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

