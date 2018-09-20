Prothena Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (PRTA)

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,739% compared to the average daily volume of 87 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,189,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 72.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Shares of PRTA opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.89. Prothena has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 21,884.38%. equities analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

