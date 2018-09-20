Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.66 ($34.49).

ETR:PSM opened at €21.82 ($25.37) on Monday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 1-year high of €41.77 ($48.57).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

