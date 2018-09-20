Promotion Coin (PC) Price Hits $0.0003

Promotion Coin (CURRENCY:PC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Promotion Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $23,777.00 worth of Promotion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Promotion Coin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Promotion Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00152908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.50 or 0.06323047 BTC.

Promotion Coin Token Profile

Promotion Coin’s total supply is 8,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Promotion Coin is www.pchain.io . Promotion Coin’s official Twitter account is @PromotionChain

Promotion Coin Token Trading

Promotion Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Promotion Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Promotion Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Promotion Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

