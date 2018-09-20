PRIZM Price Tops $0.38 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $22.41 million and $20,679.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005976 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.06714555 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00019066 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00402573 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00016215 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00026112 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.01359329 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015420 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00051967 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 58,310,918 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

