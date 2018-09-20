Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,618 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,530,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,308,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,291,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Pfizer by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,038,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,270 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 761,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,054,690. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.