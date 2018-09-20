Primerica (PRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.40.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $467.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $242,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,182.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $38,361.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,833.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,356 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,459. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 34.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.