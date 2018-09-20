Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Primerica by 34.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $128.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $467.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.12%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other Primerica news, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $158,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,356 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

