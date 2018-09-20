Presidio Inc (PSDO) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.04

Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th.

PSDO opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Presidio has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $766.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.81 million. Presidio had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Presidio will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSDO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Presidio in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Presidio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Presidio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In other Presidio news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $158,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Presidio stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Presidio worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

