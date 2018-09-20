Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 61.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 121,026 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE APTS opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $736.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.18 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

In other news, Director Timothy Alan Peterson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $99,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 16,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $281,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

