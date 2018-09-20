Praxair, Inc. (PX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Praxair were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxair by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in shares of Praxair by 2.6% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 12,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Praxair by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in shares of Praxair by 3.5% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 9,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxair by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.42.

NYSE PX opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Praxair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

