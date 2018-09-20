Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post sales of $223.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.24 million and the highest is $224.09 million. Pra Group reported sales of $201.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $894.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.81 million to $905.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $961.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $926.44 million to $982.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.17 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $55,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,273 shares in the company, valued at $688,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $50,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,879.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,022. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pra Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,825,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,387,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pra Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,276 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Pra Group by 166.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,621,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Pra Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,286,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Pra Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.40 on Thursday. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.58.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

