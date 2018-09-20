PPG Industries (PPG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries is exposed to raw materials cost pressure which may continue to affect its margins. The company also faces headwind from unfavorable currency translation in the third quarter. Moreover, the trade tariffs have led to an uncertain demand environment for industrial coatings in China. The company's stretched valuation is another concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PPG. ValuEngine raised PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.29.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,429. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $100.36 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $327,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PPG Industries by 15.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,436 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in PPG Industries by 68.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,631 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PPG Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,051,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,527,000 after acquiring an additional 401,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

