Portland General Electric (POR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a $45.10 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of POR opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.16. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $200,516.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $733,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 11.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

