Popi Heron Sells 100 Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) VP Popi Heron sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ELLI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $96.72. 4,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,701. Ellie Mae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.79 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ellie Mae by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 85,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,256,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,473,000 after acquiring an additional 136,427 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ellie Mae by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

