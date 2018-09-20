Polymetal International (POLY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 650 ($8.47). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 900 ($11.72) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Polymetal International to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.92) to GBX 940 ($12.24) in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 911.57 ($11.87).

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 631.40 ($8.22) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 729.60 ($9.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.82).

In other Polymetal International news, insider Christine Coignard purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £36,300 ($47,284.10).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Armenia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Dukat hub situated in the northeast of Magadan, Russia. The company also owns interests in various projects, including Omolon Hub, Amursk POX Hub, Albazino, Mayskoye, Okhotsk Hub, Voro, Kapan, Varvara, and Kyzyl projects.

