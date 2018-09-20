Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $4.13 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 211,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 111,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $365,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,331.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 87,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $9,728,137.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,740,102.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 964 shares of company stock worth $112,002 and sold 600,225 shares worth $68,619,849. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $119.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $122.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.