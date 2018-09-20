Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 117,659 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,120,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,048,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 96.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 512,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 251,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,897,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

PRGO opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.43 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.