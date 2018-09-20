Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.38 Million in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) Stock

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 312,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $193,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 225.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 126,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 87,421 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $214,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 3,456.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 53,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,018,000 after buying an additional 810,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

CHRS stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $32,700.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,803 shares in the company, valued at $720,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,571 shares of company stock worth $777,535. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

